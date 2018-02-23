Wind Creek Hospitality donates $36,000 to Montgomery Area Food Bank

As Alabama’s 7th annual Severe Weather Sales Tax Holiday weekend kicks off, and Severe Weather Awareness Week wraps up, Wind Creek Hospitality is doing its part to help the community prepare.

Friday morning Wind Creek Hospitality presented the Montgomery Area Food Bank with a check for $36,705.57.

“We wanted to give back specifically for disaster relief,” Kristen Gehman, Public Relations Specialist for Wind Creek, said. “We want it to go where it’s needed. The Food Bank certainly knows where the need is in this community.”

In fact, disaster relief is a major part of the Montgomery Area Food Bank’s mission.

“Our mission is, disaster or not, to get food to people,” said Richard Deem, CEO of the Montgomery Area Food Bank. “We have a plan where if any of our areas were hit, we’re ready to go and help them on the immediate term, and then help them on a longer term as well.”



The money for the donation was raised by Wind Creek employees, outside of their work hours. “Our team members were the force behind this,” said Gehman. “They did over 32 fundraisers over three months to raise this money.”



“We will purchase disaster type of equipment and food and those type things, and have them ready here just in case of a disaster,” described Deem about how the money will be used.

