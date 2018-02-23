1 arrested after man seriously injured in Montgomery shooting

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a shooting that seriously injured a man Friday morning.

Officers responded to the 4000 block of Smiley Circle around 3:15 a.m. where they found the victim suffering from a serious gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

An initial investigation shows the victim and suspect knew each other and were arguing before it escalated to shots being fired.

The suspect, 24-year-old Robert Franklin Jr., was arrested several hours later and charged with first-degree assault.

Franklin was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

