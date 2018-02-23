1 arrested after man seriously injured in Montgomery shooting

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a shooting that seriously injured a man Friday morning.More >>
The Alabama Supreme Court released a decision Friday morning ruling that it will not force Montgomery Circuit Judge Greg Griffin to recuse from presiding over the high-profile murder case involving Montgomery police officer Aaron “Cody” Smith.More >>
Court records in Shelby County show Kat West was murdered with a bottle of Lucid Absinthe.More >>
Senate lawmakers unanimously approved the nitrogen asphyxiation bill Thursday, sending the bill to the house.More >>
The execution of Doyle Hamm was not performed as scheduled due to insufficient time to prepare the inmateMore >>
Jesse “Madison” Holton, 18, is scheduled to stand trial for murder in March.More >>
A man arrested last month for being a suspect in three separate robberies, received a prison sentence of 150 years Thursday.More >>
The U.S. Department of Justice has uncovered an alleged squash scam in south Alabama that has resulted in an indictment against a U.S. government employee.More >>
Thursday morning, Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange addressed the shooting that left a suspect dead and an officer injured Wednesday afternoon.More >>
