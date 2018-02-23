Arrest made in 2017 Dadeville missing child case

A man has been arrested in connection to a July 2017 investigation involving a missing child in Tallapoosa County, according to Sheriff Jimmy Abbett.

The sheriff's office opened an investigation into the disappearance of 11-year-old Victoria Skye Smith in Dadeville back on July 15, 2017. She was later found safe by law enforcement in Rossville, Georgia.

Abbett says after a lengthy investigation by his office, the Tri-County Advocacy Center, and the District Attorney’s office, a suspect was arrested Thursday.

Terry Vaughn Barnett, 57, of Dadeville, was arrested and charged with interference with custody and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Barnett was taken to the Tallapoosa County Jail where bond was set at $20,000.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.