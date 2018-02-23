Inventor, Tuskegee University graduate speaks to students

Lonnie Johnson, the inventor of the Super Soaker, came back to Tuskegee University,his alma mater, on Friday to inspire the next generation of engineers. (Source: WSFA 12 News)



“It gives me an opportunity to be an example of what’s possible,” says Johnson.

He has more than 100 patents and over 20 others pending.

On Friday, Tuskegee University students, faculty, staff and community members heard about Johnson’s innovative spirit and how they can fuel their own creations.

“Getting students to realize what’s possible for them and realize there are really no limits in terms of them setting goals for themselves or pursuing their visions...that’s a profound impact that you can really get someone pointed in a positive direction and see them flourish and blossom. It’s very, very rewarding,” said Johnson.

Students say that hearing from someone so successful that once walked the same campus has been motivating.

