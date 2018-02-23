'Rifle raffles' popular in Alabama, but are they legal?

"Rifle raffles”are easy to find. One search online and on social media turns up countless contests in Alabama. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

AR-15s, the same type of gun used in the Florida school shooting, are a hot item for fundraisers in the River Region. Since the shooting, we’ve heard from many viewers and readers who have passed along contests that allow participants to buy a chance to win one of these controversial guns.

Our investigation revealed "rifle raffles”are easy to find. One search online and on social media turns up countless contests in Alabama. In south Alabama, we found a school firearms fundraiser called, “30 Guns in 30 Days”, a raffle where a $50 ticket puts you in the drawing.

We took your questions and concerns to the experts and learned the issue is twofold. Raffles are illegal in Alabama, regardless of what is being raffled and for whom, whether it's schools, churches, or nonprofits.

“Raffles are generally lotteries, and lotteries are illegal in this state,” said Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall.

A 1989 AG's opinion says the court defined a lottery by a prize, awarded by chance and for consideration.

“To participate in a raffle, you have to pay for a ticket and that you cannot request one without payment, and that's illegal,” Marshall explained.

What is legal? A raffle of skill. For example, selling raffle tickets to a basketball shootout to win a prize.

“A skill would be a different story,” the attorney general says. “If you win something with a skill, that is a legal activity.”

Also, if no purchase is necessary to enter the raffle, that is also legal.

“If those who are conducting the raffle will allow something similar to several restaurant promotions, if you can simply request a ticket without paying for it, that is legal,” Marshall said.

The firearm issue is a bit more complex. The private exchange or sell or firearms is legal. That's why the ATF recommends legal raffles of firearms go through a federally licensed gun store, which will go through the proper protocols with the winner of the contest.

Such an effort would prevent an organization from awarding a gun to a prohibited person.

Illegal raffles fall under the state's gambling statute, which is a class “A” misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in prison and a $6,000 fine.

Some district attorneys say we spoke with say they will prosecute this crime if law enforcement makes an arrest.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.