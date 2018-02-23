Millbrook toddler faces heart surgery - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Millbrook toddler faces heart surgery

Maddox Lolley (right) and his mother Hannah Brooks (left). (Source: WSFA 12 News) Maddox Lolley (right) and his mother Hannah Brooks (left). (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MILLBROOK, AL (WSFA) -

Inside a home in Millbrook you'll find 2-year-old Maddox Lolley and his mom, Hannah Brooks. Both spent time together Friday morning and all was well.. except for one thing.

"Basically, the valve is narrow and it's leaky," said Maddox's mom Hannah Brooks.

Maddox has a congenital heart issue. Mitral Valve Stenosis is a narrowing of a valve.

"They heard a murmur and they sent us to a cardiologist just to be safe and they found it then," she said.

Hannah hopes the journey will come to an end when Maddox undergoes surgery to replace the valve. Brooks and her husband have insurance, but they are certain it won't cover some of the other expenses such as the $3,500 hotel bill awaiting them when it's all over. The family has already conducted a t-shirt drive which has raised about $2,500.

"Everything that's raised is going towards travel and medical bills," she said.

The surgery is set for mid-April in Boston Children's Hospital and once it's completed, Maddox will need to stay there for at least 14 days.

"Making sure that valve, if they do repair, that it goes well and it doesn't fail," said Brooks.

Maddox is oblivious to what kind of surgery he's in for.

"Kids are incredibly strong," she said.

Brooks is counting on faith, friends and the skilled hands of the surgeon to pull Maddox through, along with a healthy dose of a mother's love. According to the American Heart Association, this kind of surgery, without insurance, would cost a family a minimum of $80,000.

Here are a couple of websites to check out if you're interested in helping the family defray some of those costs related to Maddox's surgery:

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • 5 dead after tornado, flooding from central US storms

    5 dead after tornado, flooding from central US storms

    Sunday, February 25 2018 2:25 AM EST2018-02-25 07:25:46 GMT
    Sunday, February 25 2018 8:56 PM EST2018-02-26 01:56:26 GMT
    (Liz Dufour/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP). A view from the Central Bridge shows the flooding from the Ohio River Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 in Cincinnati. Forecasters expected the Ohio River could reach levels not seen since the region's deadly 1997 f...(Liz Dufour/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP). A view from the Central Bridge shows the flooding from the Ohio River Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 in Cincinnati. Forecasters expected the Ohio River could reach levels not seen since the region's deadly 1997 f...

    A man in northeast Arkansas and a woman in south central Kentucky both were killed as the storm that also included strong winds, hail and heavy rain that triggered flooding muscled its way through the area, according to authorities.

    More >>

    A man in northeast Arkansas and a woman in south central Kentucky both were killed as the storm that also included strong winds, hail and heavy rain that triggered flooding muscled its way through the area, according to authorities.

    More >>

  • China paves way for Xi Jinping to remain leader for years

    China paves way for Xi Jinping to remain leader for years

    Sunday, February 25 2018 4:05 AM EST2018-02-25 09:05:47 GMT
    Sunday, February 25 2018 8:27 PM EST2018-02-26 01:27:32 GMT
    Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during a joint press briefing with French President Emmanuel Macron, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool)Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during a joint press briefing with French President Emmanuel Macron, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool)

    China's official news agency says the ruling Communist Party has proposed removing a limit of two consecutive terms for the country's president and vice president.

    More >>

    China's official news agency says the ruling Communist Party has proposed removing a limit of two consecutive terms for the country's president and vice president.

    More >>

  • Political end to Olympics: NKorea offers talks with US

    Political end to Olympics: NKorea offers talks with US

    Sunday, February 25 2018 2:16 AM EST2018-02-25 07:16:08 GMT
    Sunday, February 25 2018 8:06 PM EST2018-02-26 01:06:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). A volunteer walks in a foggy Pyeongchang Olympic Plaza during the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). A volunteer walks in a foggy Pyeongchang Olympic Plaza during the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018.

    Pyeongchang closes its chapter of the modern Olympics on Sunday night with tales of detente and competitive grit and volunteerism and verve.

    More >>

    Pyeongchang closes its chapter of the modern Olympics on Sunday night with tales of detente and competitive grit and volunteerism and verve.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly