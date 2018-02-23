ADPH links Dothan nightclub visits to multiple cases of tuberculosis

The Alabama Department of Public Health says it's narrowed down possible connections in multiple cases of pulmonary tuberculosis to several Dothan nightclubs, but isn't having success getting help from those businesses to stem the spread.More >>
The weekly report from the CDC on influenza reveals receding rates of doctor visits and deaths, though the virus remains widespread.More >>
Dr. Scott Harris has been named Alabama's newest state health officer by the Alabama State Committee of Public Health after six months in the role in an acting capacity.?More >>
Addiction to opioids is an epidemic in the United States with people abusing both prescription and illegal drugs.More >>
The nasal spray had been off the market for two years because of its poor performance compared to the flu shot.More >>
A week after Alabama hit the milestone 100 mark for possible or confirmed flu-related death investigations, another 13 are being added to the list.More >>
The East Alabama Medical Center is responding to reports of bed bugs at the hospital.More >>
Simple medical tests or procedures such as MRI's or blood tests could vary in costs by the hundreds at different medical facilities.More >>
The Alabama Department of Public Health encourages smokeless tobacco users to quit the “spit” during “Through With Chew Week,”More >>
Critics, including nutrition experts, say the plan's primary purpose is to punish the poor.More >>
