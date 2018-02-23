ADPH links Dothan nightclub visits to multiple cases of tuberculosis

The Alabama Department of Public Health says it's narrowed down possible connections in multiple cases of pulmonary tuberculosis to several Dothan nightclubs, but isn't having success getting help from those businesses to stem the spread.

ADPH has dealt with multiple TB cases over the last two years, specifically in people who frequent several nightclubs including The Blue Bar, Chill Lounge, Club Escape, The G-spot and Imani Loungebar.

Now, health officials are setting up a free TB testing event to help people find out if they're infected.

“Our concern is that many more people are infected and do not realize it,” said Pam Barrett, director of the ADPH TB Control Division. “ADPH is again hosting a free TB testing event for this target population."

Barrett said anyone who frequents the specific nightclubs should come to the Houston County Health Department Conference Center on Tuesday, Feb. 27, for free testing. The event runs from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the facility at 1781 East Cottonwood Road.

The first 300 to come out to the event will be given a $20 Walmart gift card.

According to ADPH, TB bacteria spreads through the air from one person to another typically when the infected person coughs, sings, sneezes, laughs or speaks. While curable, the ADPH says TB is a contagious disease.

