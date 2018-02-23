Dothan leaders set 2018 goals in strategic planning meeting

What’s next for the city of Dothan? That’s the question city leaders were trying to answer at Friday's strategic planning meeting.

This is the first time Dothan’s new mayor and city commissioners met for the planning session.

“The most important part is that it gets us together. Sitting us down to discuss the topics in every department and we take a snapshot of what we think things should look like one year out, three years out, five years out, 15 years out,” said Mayor Mark Saliba.

Looking ahead, city leaders want to build on goals started in previous years.

“We’re trying to focus on 84 East and how we can bring more retail or rooftops there,” Saliba said.

Commissioners are also looking to improve communication by bringing in a communications person who would serve as a liaison between city leaders and the community.

“Our goal is to identify a person, perhaps a staff position, and that person’s job is nothing but to communicate with the media, communicate with our citizens about our successes and things coming up,” said Commissioner Beth Kenward.

The city is also looking to create an app to make it easier for people to access information.

“You will be able to download the Dothan app and you’ll know when you’re looking at a map, what school zone it is, who’s the commissioner for the district, or where you vote,” said Kenward.

The commission hopes to have that app by the end of the year.

Some of the upcoming meetings will also be spent preparing for change.

“Hopefully during this session, they will talk about recruitment for a city manager,” said current City Manager Mike West.

West is retiring as City Manager at the end of the year.

Friday's meeting wasn’t only about looking ahead, but also looking back on what went well for the city in 2017.

“Business licenses can be renewed online and that is a really wonderful thing,” Kenward said.

“The city has had a lot of challenges with the sewer system and being able to move on that. We still have a lot of work to do,” said West.

“I think in general, the downtown is a success itself. With The Plant coming, there is an added venue to offer a lot of opportunities,” said Saliba.

Meetings started Thursday and will run until Saturday.

