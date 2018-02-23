Millbrook student, 15, charged with making terrorist threats

An arrest has been made in the January 6 death investigation of two men and the wounding of a third, the Montgomery Police Department confirmed Friday.More >>
A Stanhope Elmore High School student was arrested Friday after Millbrook police officials for allegedly threatening to harm other students at the school.More >>
A man has been arrested in connection to a July 2017 investigation involving a missing child in Tallapoosa County, according to Sheriff Jimmy Abbett.More >>
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a shooting that seriously injured a man Friday morning.More >>
The Alabama Supreme Court released a decision Friday morning ruling that it will not force Montgomery Circuit Judge Greg Griffin to recuse from presiding over the high-profile murder case involving Montgomery police officer Aaron “Cody” Smith.More >>
Court records in Shelby County show Kat West was murdered with a bottle of Lucid Absinthe.More >>
Senate lawmakers unanimously approved the nitrogen asphyxiation bill Thursday, sending the bill to the house.More >>
The execution of Doyle Hamm was not performed as scheduled due to insufficient time to prepare the inmateMore >>
Jesse “Madison” Holton, 18, is scheduled to stand trial for murder in March.More >>
