Millbrook student, 15, charged with making terrorist threats

A Stanhope Elmore High School student was arrested Friday after Millbrook police officials for allegedly threatening to harm other students at the school.

According the Millbook Police Department, students from the high school came to police Thursday with concerns that the 15-year-old boy made threats involving firearms and other students. Police contacted school officials and determined the boy was not on campus at the time and that he had recently moved outside the school's attendance zone. Millbrook police said they attempted to get in touch with the boy's parent about his whereabouts, but they did not know.

The student was arrested Friday morning "with very little to no disruption" to the flow of school, according to Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson. The chief wouldn’t go into detail about the threats but said some were made in the presence of other students and there was another on social media.

The boy has been charged with making terrorist threats. He has been placed in a youth facility in Montgomery County until he is to appear in Elmore County Juvenile Court, Johnson said.

"Our investigators have been in contact with school officials and the District Attorney’s Office throughout this process. We’ve taken every step possible to ensure the safety and security of our young people at our schools during this investigation. I want to commend the students that came forward and notified the school officials of their concerns. I greatly appreciate our local school officials for working with us in a professional and efficient manner. I commend our Criminal Investigative Unit and our School Resource Officer for their quick and professional response," Johnson said in a statement.

Johnson also said there was misinformation on social media related to the case and said the school was never placed on lockdown.

"In closing, I want to appeal to our young people, watch what you say and what you post on social media. In today’s climate and with recent current events involving school shootings, people are on edge and rightly so. If you make statements that cause people to be in fear, statements that alter school operation, initiate a response from law enforcement or emergency services, you will face criminal charges," Johnson said. "We will not tolerate anything that compromises the safety and security of our schools, nor will we allow disruptions of any kind without consequence."

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.