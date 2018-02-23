Arrest made in Montgomery double-fatal shooting case

The scene of the triple shooting on Maury Street on Jan. 6, 2018. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

An arrest has been made in the January 6 death investigation of two men and the wounding of a third, the Montgomery Police Department confirmed Friday.

Kevonta Brown, 18, is charged with two counts of felony murder for the deaths of Deontae Edwards, 19, and Ojay Baker, 26. The third victim, an adult male, has not been identified. All the victims are from Montgomery, police confirmed.

Brown surrendered to MPD detectives and was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility on bonds totaling $300,000.

The arrest stems from a shooting in the 400 block of Maury Street. Officers found Edwards and Baker dead on the scene around 3:40 p.m. that day. The surviving victim was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators later determined that Brown, Edwards and Baker were committing a robbery of a person which ended with two being killed. Brown was not injured, police said.

Under the law, because Edwards and Baker were killed during the commission of a felony in which Brown also took part, he is charged with felony murder.

The investigation is ongoing.

MPD officials noted that while it does not, as a general policy, name people who are the subjects of a death investigation, when that investigation results in criminal charges, public ID can be made.

The deaths were Montgomery's first and second homicides of 2018.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

