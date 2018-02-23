South AL kidnapping suspect arrested - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

South AL kidnapping suspect arrested

Timothy Garland Latty. (Source: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office) Timothy Garland Latty. (Source: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)
Latty was wanted for the alleged kidnapping of Joseph Chancellor, which ended with the victim bloodied and asking for help at a Birmingham area gas station. (Source: Bakari Savage/WBRC) Latty was wanted for the alleged kidnapping of Joseph Chancellor, which ended with the victim bloodied and asking for help at a Birmingham area gas station. (Source: Bakari Savage/WBRC)
LEEDS, AL (WSFA) -

A suspect who allegedly kidnapped a man, beating him and holding him hostage with a knife, has been arrested. 

Pike County Sheriff Russell Thomas confirms Timothy Garland Latty was arrested by U.S. Marshals at about 2 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of a Bass Pro Shop in Leeds. Latty was wanted for the alleged kidnapping of Joseph Chancellor, which ended with the victim bloodied and asking for help at a Birmingham area gas station.

Chancellor, who authorities say knows Latty, has been released from the hospital where he was being treated for his injuries. Sheriff Thomas says Latty was being held in the Jefferson County Jail for warrants there, but charges for robbery, kidnapping and assault were filed for him in Pike County. 

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved. 

