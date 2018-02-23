SB traffic slow near I-65/85 interchange - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

SB traffic slow near I-65/85 interchange

(Source: ALDOT) (Source: ALDOT)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Traffic is slow on Interstate 85 southbound going in to the Interstate 65 interchange. 

Alabama Department of Transportation cameras show one left lane blocked by emergency vehicles. 

Motorists should use caution in the area. 

