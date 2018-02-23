Warm weekend trends, wetter Sunday

MORE WARM WEATHER: Saturday will feature more of what we've seen all week - VERY warm weather! Afternoon temperatures will easily reach the 80s again, with a mix of sun and clouds. A few widely scattered showers will bring rain to a few of us, but the majority stay dry. Even in areas where it rains, it should be short-lived.

STORMS ROLL INTO ALABAMA: A line of storms will power through Mississippi and arrive in west-central Alabama early Sunday morning. Initially, this line will be capable of producing isolated damaging wind gusts. But, as the line moves through the state, it will slowly weaken and the risk of severe weather will go from low to very low. Periods of rain will linger through Sunday, Sunday night and Monday. Rainfall amounts should average around 1-3" through Monday.

