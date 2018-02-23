Video shows part of fatal confrontation with Montgomery police

The suspect (shown at near center of frame by pole) exchanges gunfire with police. (Source: Freewill Missionary Baptist Church of Montgomery)

WSFA 12 News has obtained surveillance video that shows part of a Wednesday afternoon confrontation between a shooting suspect and Montgomery police. Before it was over, the suspect was dead and an officer was injured.

Ed Nettles, the pastor of Freewill Missionary Baptist Church, showed video from the church's security cameras to WSFA 12 News on Friday.

The video records the armed suspect encountering police near church property at the intersection of Hill and Stephens, about a half mile from Westcoff Street where initial calls were made to police about a man shot. That person was transported to the hospital for treatment.

It was during the recorded encounter that the suspect and officer are shown firing their weapons at each other. The suspect then fled on foot as several cameras recorded from different angles.

Shortly after running out of frame of the security video, police used deadly force against the suspect. There is no known video of the suspect's death.

Nettles, with the permission of the father, who attends the church, identified the suspect as 21-year-old Lonnie Smith, Jr.

As part of MPD protocol with any officer-involved shooting, the State Bureau of Investigation has taken over the investigation. SBI has not officially identified the suspect.

"We are very sorry about that loss, of any loss of any young person in the city," Nettles said. "His father wanted the officers to know that he was grateful they were able to go home to their families. He accepts what has happened. He wanted to make that perfectly clear."

Nettles says the father believes the use of force by police was justified, but a life was still lost and a family is mourning. He is calling the community to pray not only for Smith's family but also for the officers involved.

