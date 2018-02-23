St. James Girls Basketball makes first final four in 28 years

It was a 36-26 win over Thomasville in the 4A South Regional Final that punched the Trojans' ticket to Birmingham. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The St. James Girls Basketball team is preparing for its first final four appearance since 1990. To put that into perspective, the oldest girl on the Trojans current basketball team was born nine years later in 1999.

St. James head coach Katie Barton said, "I'm just so proud of them because it's kind of like you always talk to your athletes about hard work pays off. To actually see that come to a realization for them, that's exciting."

Their 36-26 4A South Regional title win over Thomasville propelled them one step closer at making history. This is just their fourth trip to a final four in school history.

Senior Micala Fisanick is overjoyed to be making the trip to Birmingham. She transferred to St. James for her junior season after spending her first two years of high school in Florida.

"Every year you're pushing for it, but as a senior it just means more to be able to keep going and every game you think, 'This might be my last game,' but to be able to win those and just think, 'Ok we're still in this,'" she said.

Junior Mallie Taylor is also ecstatic to be a part of a final four team.

"It's really shocking," said Taylor. "We knew we had something special with chemistry we just never knew how far we would really go."

Another thing the girls were very proud of, was representing Montgomery. Barton took the Trojans job fresh out of college. Now, 16 years later, she finds herself competing in the state tournament.

"I need them to play hard and leave it out on the floor. If we do that then that's all I can ask for, and that's all I've wanted the whole season and my players day in and day out, that's what they give me," Barton said.

Fisanick said, "Before every game Coach Barton tells us to play hard, play together and have fun."

A poetic meeting goes down Tuesday in the semifinal game at the BJCC, as the girls face Deshler, the team they beat back in November for the 4A Volleyball State title.

