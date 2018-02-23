Authorities searching for missing man - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Authorities searching for missing man

(Source: Prattville Police Department) (Source: Prattville Police Department)
PRATTVILLE, AL (WSFA) -

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency needs the public's assistance in locating a missing man.

Kaleb Carter Fannin, 28, was last seen leaving his Montgomery residence Sunday, and officials say he may be travelling to Talladega, Alabama in a white 2006 Ford Taurus with a license tag that reads 4AF8574.

Fannin stands about 5-feet 10-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. Authorities say he has brown hair, blue eyes, gauges in his ears and a right arm sleeve tattoo.

Anyone that has information on Fannin's whereabouts is encouraged to call the Prattville Police Department at 334-595-0208 or ALEA at 800-228-7688.

