Missing man, Kaleb Carter Fannin, found safe

Authorities have located the missing person identified as Kaleb Carter Fannin.

The update on Fannin, 28, was sent Saturday morning by Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson.

When Fannin went missing, it was believed he may have been traveling to Talladega, Alabama in a white 2006 Ford Taurus.

No other information about Fannin being found is available at this time.

