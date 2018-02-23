Missing man, Kaleb Carter Fannin, found safe - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Missing man, Kaleb Carter Fannin, found safe

Kaleb Carter Fannin (Source: Prattville Police Department) Kaleb Carter Fannin (Source: Prattville Police Department)
PRATTVILLE, AL (WSFA) -

Authorities have located the missing person identified as Kaleb Carter Fannin.

The update on Fannin, 28, was sent Saturday morning by Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson.

When Fannin went missing, it was believed he may have been traveling to Talladega, Alabama in a white 2006 Ford Taurus.

No other information about Fannin being found is available at this time.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • The Latest: Czech star Ledecka secures rare Olympic double

    The Latest: Czech star Ledecka secures rare Olympic double

    Friday, February 23 2018 8:14 PM EST2018-02-24 01:14:57 GMT
    Saturday, February 24 2018 12:39 PM EST2018-02-24 17:39:08 GMT
    (AP Photo/Michael Sohn). Driver Nadezhda Sergeeva and Anastasia Kocherzhova of the Olympic Athletes of Russia take a curve in their third heat during the women's two-man bobsled final at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Wednesday, ...(AP Photo/Michael Sohn). Driver Nadezhda Sergeeva and Anastasia Kocherzhova of the Olympic Athletes of Russia take a curve in their third heat during the women's two-man bobsled final at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Wednesday, ...

    The International Bobsled and Skeleton Federation says it isn't commenting yet on an alleged anti-doping rule violation by Russian women's bobsledder Nadezhda Sergeeva.

    More >>

    The International Bobsled and Skeleton Federation says it isn't commenting yet on an alleged anti-doping rule violation by Russian women's bobsledder Nadezhda Sergeeva.

    More >>

  • Indictment of Missouri governor could have political ripples

    Indictment of Missouri governor could have political ripples

    Saturday, February 24 2018 9:15 AM EST2018-02-24 14:15:50 GMT
    Saturday, February 24 2018 12:38 PM EST2018-02-24 17:38:31 GMT
    It didn't take long after Greitens was indicted for alleged invasion of privacy for Missouri Democrats to tie him to Attorney General Josh Hawley. (Source: AP Photos)It didn't take long after Greitens was indicted for alleged invasion of privacy for Missouri Democrats to tie him to Attorney General Josh Hawley. (Source: AP Photos)

    The indictment of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens on felony invasion of privacy charges could have political implications beyond his office.

    More >>

    The indictment of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens on felony invasion of privacy charges could have political implications beyond his office.

    More >>

  • Trump talks new gun measures, gun owners talk 'betrayal'

    Trump talks new gun measures, gun owners talk 'betrayal'

    Saturday, February 24 2018 1:15 AM EST2018-02-24 06:15:31 GMT
    Saturday, February 24 2018 12:38 PM EST2018-02-24 17:38:15 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). In this Feb. 22, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with state and local officials to discuss school safety in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. Trump could face a backlash from gun rig...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). In this Feb. 22, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with state and local officials to discuss school safety in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. Trump could face a backlash from gun rig...
    President Donald Trump could face a backlash from gun rights advocates by voicing support for gun control measures.More >>
    President Donald Trump could face a backlash from gun rights advocates by voicing support for gun control measures.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly