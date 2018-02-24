Man injured in midtown Montgomery shooting

There was a large police presence on Zelda Road early Saturday morning as police investigated a shooting. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

There was a large police presence on Zelda Road early Saturday morning as police investigated a shooting.

According to the Montgomery Police Department, officers were called to the 2700 block of Zelda Road and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers blocked part of Zelda Road during the investigation. Police tape was also blocking off an area near Pep Boys Auto Service & Tire and Wells Fargo, and investigators could be seen around a vehicle.

No other details were released.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.