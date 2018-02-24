Storms, cooler air arrive Sunday

Partly sunny skies will hold steady for the rest of the afternoon as we continue through another above average warm day. Highs today will peak in the upper 70s to low 80s. A few showers will slide northeast through the state today, but many of you will remain dry.

TONIGHT: Expect mostly cloudy skies tonight and overnight as a band of showers and storms enters the state from the northwest. There will be a possibility of some strong and severe storms in northwest Alabama overnight. There will be a chance for damaging gusty winds and an isolated brief tornado.

TOMORROW: A band of showers and storms will slide southeast through central and south Alabama early Sunday morning. Along with a few pockets of heavy rainfall, we'll be watching for any intense storms that show signs of rotation and damaging winds. Remember we'll be under a MARGINAL (low) chance for severe weather early Sunday morning. A low chance doesn't mean no chance so remain weather aware.

The band of storms will dive south through the afternoon, due to the rain and the cooler air behind the front we'll have cooler daytime temperatures. Much of central Alabama will only reach highs in the low to mid 60s. South Alabama may still deal with highs in the 70s. But no matter your location we're going to be noticeably cooler compared to the stretch of 80 degree temps we've been enjoying over the past week.

MONDAY: We'll deal with another wave of showers Monday to start off the workweek. The bulk of activity will occur in the morning and we'll gradually dry out through the day. Highs Monday will range between the upper 60s to low 70s. Skies will clear Monday night making way for a mostly sunny and warmer Tuesday in the mid 70s.

