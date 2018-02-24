Missing Senior Alert issued for Montgomery woman

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is working along with the Montgomery Police Department to locate a missing woman.

Authorities say Alma Jean Burton, 61, of Montgomery, was last seen Friday afternoon at Lynwood Apartments in Montgomery. Authorities say Burton suffers from a medical condition that affects her judgment.

Burton was last seen wearing a black and brown long sleeve shirt, black pants, Nike shoes and carrying a brown purse.

Authorities ask that anyone that has information regarding Burton's whereabouts call MPD at 334-241-2532 or call 911.

