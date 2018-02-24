Members of community meet, discuss way to stop Georgia Washingto - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Members of community meet, discuss way to stop Georgia Washington sale

(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

After Dr. Ed Richardson, the State Superintendent of Education, made it known that he intends on selling Georgia Washington Middle school to the Town of Pike Road, members of the Montgomery community came together for a meeting on how to stop the sale.

Local residents and members of the Montgomery County Board of Education voiced their opinions and concerns at Saturday’s meeting.

“The meeting here is to galvanize and let people of Montgomery, Alabama, know that the state superintendent of education is not helping the Montgomery Public Schools. He helped organize the Pike Road at school and now he’s going to seize property from Montgomery and sell it to Pike Road,” said meeting organizer Joe Reed.

Some members from the MCBOE say they feel their authority had been stripped by the state, and now all they can do is count on the community.

“We found that it was not feasible to close Georgia Washington, and we voted 6 to 1 not to sell. He [state superintendent of education] stated, and made it clear, that he is selling Georgia Washington. So I’m happy that the people have shown up this morning organizing for action to prevent the selling of that school,” said Montgomery County Board of Education President Robert Porterfield.

Community members spoke out saying they support the decision of the local school board and hope to save their school.

“I don’t feel like Georgia Washington needs to be given to Pike Road. I feel that Georgia Washington should remain, and we should get the support for the school system and we should support in every way that we can,” said Montgomery resident Alma Bowen.

Meeting organizers say they plan to hold more meetings as they try to find a way to stop the selling of Georgia Washington.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

