Bobby Bright allowed to run as Republican in June congressional election

The two challenges filed against former U.S. Rep. Bobby Bright’s candidacy as a Republican in the upcoming District 2 Congressional primary have been blocked. At Saturday's hearing, Bright was informed he can run as a Republican in the upcoming District 2 congressional primary.

Bright had a hearing before the ALGOP’s Candidate Committee where the decision was ultimately made.

The challenges were based primarily on the fact that Bright served as a Democrat in the congressional seat from 2009 until 2011. Bright said he believes the challenges were an effort by one or more of his opponents to remove him from the race.

"If I have to choose between the party and the people of Alabama, I choose the people of Alabama every time and you can't go wrong when you do that. I think that says something to the Republican party and it says something to the Democratic party but I am a Republican, I am a conservative and I'm paired up with a party now that will take me to the victory quite frankly because we're going to win this. The people of this district are ready for a change," said Bright.

The Republican primary is set for June 5.

