Bobby Bright allowed to run as Republican in June congressional election

The Senate Judiciary Committee has advanced a bill aimed at getting more oversight for hundreds of faith-based day cares that go uninspected by the state.More >>
An Alabama lawmaker says the state should raise the minimum age to buy an AR-15, or similar weapon, to 21.More >>
Senate lawmakers unanimously approved the nitrogen asphyxiation bill Thursday, sending the bill to the house.More >>
Two bills which would lessen the penalties for the possession of small amounts of marijuana were in committee Wednesday.More >>
The Alabama Senate has approved a state general fund budget that gives additional money to the state prison system to try to comply with a court order to overhaul mental health care to inmates.More >>
An Alabama lawmaker wants to allow the state's teachers to carry guns in school following a deadly school shooting in Florida last week.More >>
Alabama lawmakers this session could consider an overhaul of the state's juvenile justice system.More >>
Statehouse rules allow for lawmakers to vote from other legislators' machines, even if no one is there. That is unless Rule 32 is invoked.More >>
The Alabama House of Representatives has approved a revision of the state's "Stand Your Ground" law to specify that deadly force can be used to defend someone in a church.More >>
