U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris to speak at Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee event

There has been an update to the Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee. March 4 at the Martin and Coretta King Unity Breakfast. U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris will be the keynote speaker, according to event organizers.

Harris, the former California Attorney General, is regarded as an upcoming star within the Democratic Party. She is also currently the only African-American female serving in the United States Senate.

“Senator Harris is a very powerful speaker and advocate, and many people view her as

a leading candidate for the Democratic nomination for President in 2020. This may turn out to be a historical occasion,” said Alabama State Senator Hank Sanders.

The breakfast is one of 40 events taking place between March 1 and 4 as part of the 25th Annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee. This year's jubilee will mark the 53rd Anniversary and Commemoration of the Selma-to-Montgomery March.

The breakfast will be held at Wallace Community College Selma at 7:30 a.m.

