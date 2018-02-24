American Heart Association, Baptist Health hold annual Red Dress Dash

Saturday in Montgomery, hundreds of people dressed up in their red dresses, tuxedos and tutus for the annual Red Dress Dash.

The American Heart Association along with Baptist Health host the event each year as a way to raise awareness for heart disease, the leading cause of death in women in America.

The goal was to educate people on how to prevent heart disease and educate on how to prevent it.

All funds raised Saturday will go to the American Heart Association.

