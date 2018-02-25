Search warrant executed in 20-year-old cold case of Traci Kegley

The 5-month-old died two days after she was taken to the hospital suffering cardiac arrest and bleeding from the brain and eyes.More >>
The 5-month-old died two days after she was taken to the hospital suffering cardiac arrest and bleeding from the brain and eyes.More >>
The German shepherd almost bled to death after he was shot in the neck and in each hind leg, the family said on GoFundMe.More >>
The German shepherd almost bled to death after he was shot in the neck and in each hind leg, the family said on GoFundMe.More >>
Heavy rain returns through early Sunday, setting the Ohio River up for its highest level since 1997.More >>
Heavy rain returns through early Sunday, setting the Ohio River up for its highest level since 1997.More >>
A dual-threat will develop Saturday evening with both severe storms and flash flooding possible.More >>
A dual-threat will develop Saturday evening with both severe storms and flash flooding possible.More >>
4 people have moderate injuries after a storm blew through Malden on Saturday, February 24.More >>
4 people have moderate injuries after a storm blew through Malden on Saturday, February 24.More >>
A man in northeast Arkansas and a woman in south central Kentucky both were killed as the storm that also included strong winds, hail and heavy rain that triggered flooding muscled its way through the area, according to authorities.More >>
A man in northeast Arkansas and a woman in south central Kentucky both were killed as the storm that also included strong winds, hail and heavy rain that triggered flooding muscled its way through the area, according to authorities.More >>
Pyeongchang closes its chapter of the modern Olympics on Sunday night with tales of detente and competitive grit and volunteerism and verve.More >>
Pyeongchang closes its chapter of the modern Olympics on Sunday night with tales of detente and competitive grit and volunteerism and verve.More >>
Law enforcement officials are securing 300 acres of land in rural Elmore County Sunday morning to begin a massive operation connected to the 1998 disappearance of Traci Pittman Kegley.More >>
Law enforcement officials are securing 300 acres of land in rural Elmore County Sunday morning to begin a massive operation connected to the 1998 disappearance of Traci Pittman Kegley.More >>
What was once a very low severe weather threat this morning has dwindled to nothing as we move through our soggy Sunday.More >>
What was once a very low severe weather threat this morning has dwindled to nothing as we move through our soggy Sunday.More >>
"Our kids have started a revolution:" Teens' activism after Florida school shooting has some hopeful for action on gun policy.More >>
"Our kids have started a revolution:" Teens' activism after Florida school shooting has some hopeful for action on gun policy.More >>