Vernon: Damp day ahead, more heavy rainfall Sunday night

What was once a very low severe weather threat this morning has dwindled to nothing as we move through our soggy Sunday. A line of heavy showers and a few storms progressed southeast this morning and are now an issue for the Carolinas, Georgia and Florida. As we look ahead to the afternoon we'll continue to deal with cloudy skies and lingering light to moderate showers.

Our wet weather is all due to a cold front that will create a wide temperature range this afternoon. On the low end we could see some central Alabama locations like Alexander City and Clanton with highs near 60. Montgomery, Prattville and the rest of The River Region in the mid to upper 60s. Due to the timing of the front I think its likely much of extreme south and southeast Alabama will experience highs in the mid to upper 70s.

After calmer conditions this afternoon, more rainfall will impact our area late tonight and through the pre-day hours Monday morning. A weak area of low pressure will slide through the region overnight likely bringing widespread rain for us until sunrise Monday. Rain will be heavy at times but severe weather is not a concern.

After sunrise Monday the rain will continue to push out of our area and clouds will gradually erode. Monday afternoon through Tuesday will be dry before our next system arrives late Tuesday.

A warm front will lift north through the state Tuesday night into Wednesday, followed by a cold front that will sweep through late Thursday. Right now these two frontal passages aren't overly concerning in regards to severe weather due to limited instability, but it's something we'll watch closely. Regardless, expect showers and a few storms late Tuesday through the first half of Thursday.

Friday and next weekend is looking spectacular and seasonable with sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 60s.

