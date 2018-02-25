Prayer vigil held for man shot, killed by Montgomery police offi - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Prayer vigil held for man shot, killed by Montgomery police officer

Gunn's family and friends say they are still seeking justice for his death and they're hoping that prayer vigil will bring the case back to light. (Source: WSFA 12 News) Gunn's family and friends say they are still seeking justice for his death and they're hoping that prayer vigil will bring the case back to light. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Two years after a Montgomery man was shot and killed by a Montgomery police officer, the community has gathered for a candlelight vigil. 

Gregory Gunn was shot and killed by a police officer in the Mobile Heights neighborhood. Officer Aaron Smith was arrested and charged with Gunn's murder. Smith was on duty when he initiated an investigation of what he called a suspicious man.

There was an altercation between the two men, and Gunn was shot five times and died. His family and friends say they are still seeking justice for his death and they're hoping that prayer vigil will bring the case back to light. 

"To let the people know in this state, in this world, that justice has not yet been rendered, so it's very important because if we allow it to happen, it'll happen again," said William Boyd, who attended the vigil. "The community needs to come together because something terrible happened and this is just not fair to the Gunn family. She lost a son that should be standing here with us today so if we continue to let this type of stuff happen, if we don't speak out, then justice will never be rendered."

Smith is now awaiting trial. Friday, the Alabama supreme court ruled  Montgomery judge Greg Griffin could continue to preside over the proceedings.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved. 

