Montgomery school kicks off Read Across America with reading initiative

Schools around Montgomery, and across the country, will mark Read Across America Week. The annual reading motivation and awareness program coincides with the birthday of children's author Dr. Seuss and calls for every child in every community to celebrate reading.

At Montgomery’s Success Unlimited Academy, Mayor Todd Strange will kick off the celebration as the school kicks off a reading initiative,“Reading Rocks!”. It’s a program to help students improve their reading skills, and enhance their reading comprehension.

Research has shown that children who are motivated and spend more time reading do better in school. According to the National Center for Education, 26 percent of pre-school aged children who are read to three to four times a week recognize all letters of the alphabet. Also, those children were more likely to count to 20 or higher, write their own names, and read or pretend to read themselves.

“Reading Rocks!” will encourage SUA students in grades K4 through 8th grade to use reading for building vocabulary, learning information, and relaxation. During the Mayor’s visit, he will be the guest reader for the elementary students, grades K4 through 5th grade. The program will also include musical selections performed by SUA’s elementary students and a special presentation to Strange by SUA’s administration.

The reading initiative will include a class to class reading contest for both elementary and middle school, in which each class will log the pages read by the students until the end of the contest on April 26.

Pages read will be verified by teachers and administration. The class that reads and logs the most pages in elementary and middle school will enjoy a pizza party provided by the school.

Read Across America was first celebrated in 1998. More than three million students, teachers, and education professionals are expected to celebrate this week.

