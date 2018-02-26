1 arrested, victim identified after Monday morning Montgomery homicide

An arrest has been made in Monday morning's Crawford Street homicide case, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Investigators have arrested Charlie Gardner, 29, for the death of Benjamin Young, 38, who was shot around 7 a.m.

Gardner turned himself in to police several hours after the shooting. He was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a bond of $150,000.

Officers and medics were called to the 3100 block of Crawford Street on a report of someone being shot. When they arrived, they found Young, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

The shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute between the suspect and victim, whom authorities say knew each other.

