Homicide investigation begins after shooting in Montgomery

Homicide investigation begins after shooting in Montgomery

Montgomery police are investigating a fatal shooting as a homicide (Source: WSFA 12 News) Montgomery police are investigating a fatal shooting as a homicide (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday morning as a homicide.

According to Capt. Regina Duckett, around 7 a.m. officers and medics were called to the 3100 block of Crawford Street after a report of a shooting. When they arrived at the scene they found a man who had sustained a serious gunshot wound. The man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Duckett says the shooting was the result of a dispute between two people who knew each other.

No arrests have been made at this point. Additional information, including the name of the victim, will be provided as it is made available for release, Duckett said.

