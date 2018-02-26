Eric: Monday soaker? Not so fast!

Great sleeping weather has transitioned into not-so-great driving weather this morning. Showers have now slid mainly east of I-65 as the core of our rain continues to push eastward. While it's not an all-day soaker, today's rain is one of several waves of wet weather that will affect the area this week...

TODAY: Steady rain is quickly pushing eastward and will likely clear Alabama by 11 a.m. In its wake, a random shower can't be ruled out but the forecast moving forward will be mainly dry in to the afternoon. Breaks in the clouds will develop for some sunshine as temperatures climb into the lower 70s.

TOMORROW: Tuesday's forecast may end up being the gem of the week. Mainly sunny skies and temperatures into the lower and middle 70s will make for a beautiful day.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: Clouds and showers will return Wednesday as a warm front lifts northward across Alabama. The Wednesday rain threat is of the scattered variety as temperatures surge into the upper 70s to around 80. We'll be in the warm sector ahead of the cold front that will approach Thursday. Along that front, a band of rain and thunderstorms is expected to develop.





Models remain at odds on the eventual evolution of the Thursday rain/storm threat. Limited instability would keep severe weather out of the picture, but this time of year can features setups that tend to overachieve from how they look at face value. It would not take much of an increase in instability to justify an isolated severe weather threat, but this prospect remains questionable at this point. We'll advertise plain rain and rumbles for now, but know we're looking at trends closely an upgrade for an isolated severe weather threat won't be impossible.

INTO THE WEEKEND: Behind that front models showcase drier air and cooler conditions, leading to a very nice weekend ahead.

