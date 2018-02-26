Country star to headline summer concert in Montgomery

A few country music stars will be making a stop this summer at the Riverwalk Stadium. The Montgomery Biscuits announced that Jake Owens, who sings Barefoot Blue Jean Night, will make a stop in the River Region on August 31 for his, “Life’s Whatcha Make it Tour.”

In addition to Owens, Chris Janson and Jordan Davis will also perform at the late summer concert. Janson is most well known for his song “Holdin’ Her,” while Davis is most well known for his song, “Singles You Up.”

Having these stars also able to perform add’s to the excitement for Owen, “It's going to be an awesome tour. I'm fired up,” he said.

Tickets will be available for purchase as early as Feb. 28 here or they can be purchased on the Biscuits website beginning March 2 at 10 a.m. The tickets range from a basic $99 package to a VIP $249 package, that includes a meet and greet photo opportunity with Owens.

