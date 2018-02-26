AL police chief's open letter: Have 'guts' or find different career

Dothan Police Chief Steve Parrish says you better be willing to run into a school with bullets flying around you if you apply in his department. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)

A south Alabama police chief is issuing a blunt reminder to those who apply for a position with his department: Bring some guts or find another line of work.

Dothan Police Chief Steve Parrish's open letter to police candidates was posted to social media on Saturday.

It was written in response to media reports about law enforcement actions - or inaction - during the recent school massacre in Parkland, Florida, that ended with 17 students and teachers dead.

Reports indicate that as confessed-killer Nikolas Cruz was firing shots inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, a school resource officer never entered the building, instead taking up a defensive position outside as gunfire continued. That SRO has since resigned.

"Being a law enforcement officer has and will always require compassion and “guts”," Parrish wrote. "If you don’t have both of these, then you need to find another line of work...you better have the guts to walk in a school when the bullets are flying around you and deal with the threat with vicious resolve."

Parrish continued, "I had rather have a heartbroken family crying over me, and a flag-draped casket around me, than to live with the disgraceful memory that I had a duty to protect children and failed to do it."

He concluded with a reminder to candidates to "think about that" before showing up for the physical training test in the coming week.

