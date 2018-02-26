Court hearing Monday for AEA lawsuit continued

A court hearing to determine the next phase in the lawsuit against state interim school superintendent Dr. Ed Richardson has been continued.

Court records show Monday's hearing was continued because the defendants in the case including Pike Road Mayor Gordon Stone and Montgomery County Chief Administrative Officer for the public school intervention Richard Eggleston had not been served with legal papers yet.

The AEA filed a lawsuit against Richardson on Thursday. The primary issue in the suit is whether Richardson has the authority to sell Georgia Washington Middle School to Pike Road Schools despite the fact the school is not on the list of failing schools.

The entire Montgomery County Public School System is under state intervention.

Richardson says Pike Road Schools is ready to purchase Georgia Washington Middle for more than $9 million. Without the sale, according to Richardson, close to 200 teachers and support staff would have to be laid off.

There is no word when the hearing will be rescheduled.

