Creation of Montgomery's first charter school hits snag

The Montgomery Chamber of Commerce's small incubator building will not become the new Lead Academy Charter School. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

A snag has developed in the plan to set up Montgomery's first charter school.

Monday, officials with Lead Academy confirmed they will not be purchasing the building that currently houses the Montgomery Chamber of Commerce's small business incubator, located at 600 South Court Street.

School leaders said the proposed deal with the Chamber of Commerce fell through but did not provide any details about the situation.

Leads Academy officials say the search is now on for a 'Plan B' to find another location.

The goal is to begin classes this fall, but delays in securing a location could delay that start.

WSFA 12 News has been unable to reach chamber leaders for their reaction.

The Alabama Public Charter School Commission approved the city's first charter school start-up in a 5 to 1 vote on Feb. 12.

