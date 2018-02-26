Creation of Montgomery's first charter school hits snag

A snag has developed in the plan to set up Montgomery's first charter school.More >>
At Montgomery’s Success Unlimited Academy, Mayor Todd Strange will kick off the celebration as the school kicks off a reading initiative,“Reading Rocks!”.More >>
The Alabama Education Association is taking legal action on behalf of the Montgomery County Board of Education against interim State Superintendent Dr. Ed Richardson and others.More >>
Teachers respond to President Trump with #ArmMeWith hashtag.More >>
The McKenzie High School gym is closed, locked up and dark, the perfect location for bats.More >>
Thousands of college students and faculty members made their voices heard during the 19th annual Alabama Higher Education Advocacy Day.More >>
Students at Southlawn Elementary School in Montgomery will return to the classroom Friday, a day after being dismissed early due to a power outage.More >>
Thursday is Higher Education Advocacy Day at the Alabama State House.More >>
Interim State Superintendent of Education Dr. Ed Richardson is rejecting the Montgomery County Board of Education’s decision to hire a Montgomery-based law firm to serve as its in-house legal counsel.More >>
Tiger Giving Day is a 24-hour online fund raising event to help organizations across campus reach their goals.More >>
