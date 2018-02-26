Excellence in all things at Booker T

The shooting happened on Jerome Street in Wingate, which is located near Wingate University.More >>
Airlines, car rental companies and a bank announced the end of discounts with the National Rifle Association in aftermath of the Florida high school shooting.More >>
The second seasons of Netflix Originals "Jessica Jones," "Santa Clarita Diet" and "A Series of Unfortunate Events" arrive to the streaming site in March.More >>
A church service plummeted into chaos in Huntsville when a gunman stormed in and started yelling threats. It was a terrifying ordeal for the congregation as many churchgoers tried to take cover.More >>
The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.More >>
Under pressure to act to stem gun violence on school grounds, Trump planned to solicit input from the state chief executives during meetings Monday at the White House.More >>
The unions say the outcome could affect more than 5 million government workers in 24 states and the District of Columbia.More >>
Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday morning as a homicide.More >>
One teacher is Montgomery is takes students who are struggling in math and helps them see it really can be an enjoyable subject to learn about.More >>
