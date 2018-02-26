Excellence in all things at Booker T

Laffitte works one on one with students to help them see their full potential (Source: WSFA 12 News).

The well-known motto at a local school here in the Capital City is "Excellence in all things."

For one particular educator working at Booker T Washington Magnet High School, those four words embody his teaching style to a T. His name is Aijah Laffitte.

Laffitte has always had a passion for numbers, but he realizes not everyone is like him. As a math educator, Laffitte not only teaches the subject to hundreds of students each year, he also does it in a way that personalizes it to each student's individual needs.

"So I understand that a lot of students just don't grasp the concept when you are teaching 20-25 students at once, so I kind of take it to a one-on-one session. I go to their desk, I sit side by side with them. This one problem, this one number - it is easier than you think," Laffitte said.

One of Lafitte's former students admits he wasn't the best when it came to mathematics. Now after having Laffitte, his confidence in the subject has gone way up!

"When I took the ACT I came to Mr. Laffitte, and from there I felt very comfortable and strong on the math portion of it. Without this help, I would have been so lost. He just wants to make us better students," Derrick Webb said.

Laffitte knows it takes more than just being a good educator to help kids learn. The task of building a successful classroom environment starts by having a strong rapport with your students.

"A lot of times we talk about more than just math... getting to know your students, letting them know a little bit about who you are, learn about who they are . We establish that connection and that's why we are so good working with each other," Lafitte said.

