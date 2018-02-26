Day 1: Hundreds begin massive search in Traci Kegley case

Day one of the search for Traci Kegley is underway in Elmore County. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Early Monday morning, upwards of 200 officers and search team members hit the ground in what’s being described as an unprecedented search for evidence tied to one of Elmore County’s most high-profile missing persons cases.

Experts say it’s likely one of the largest land searches that’s ever been conducted in the southeast.

Sunday law enforcement officials executed a search warrant, securing 300 acres of land to search for evidence that could lead to a break in this decades-old cold case.

The command post and the search area are not near the location where Kegley’s car was found in 1998. Sunday, District Attorney Randall Houston confirmed this area has never been searched in relation to Kegley’s disappearance. However he still believes the people responsible for Kegley’s disappearance are still in Elmore County, and he won’t stop until this case is solved.

Investigators received information from a confidential source during a CrimeStoppers action line with WSFA 12 News in 2015. After developing those leads, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency began pulling together this monumental search operation, which officially kicked off Monday.

$11,000 of reward money is being offered to anyone who can help police arrest and convict those responsible for Kegley’s disappearance. If you have information, call CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.

