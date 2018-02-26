Loachapoka falls to Spring Garden in 1A Final Four, 40-28

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AHSAA) – Spring Garden (31-3) downed Loachapoka 40-28 Monday in the Class 1A girls’ semifinals to clinch a berth in the AHSAA Class 1A girls’ state championship game scheduled for Thursday.

Coach Ricky Austin’s Panthers will meet Phillips (29-3) at 4 p.m., Thursday at the BJCC Legacy Arena with hopes of capturing the school’s sixth state title and first since 2016.

Senior Tiyonna Rogers scored 17 points and cleared 20 rebounds to pace Spring Garden. She was 5-fo-5 at the foul line and the team finished 12-of-14 for the game. Macy Reedy added `11 points and Payton McGinnis had eight points and eight rebounds.

Loachapoka (22-5), coached by Anthony Edwards, was led by Colby Cox ans Kaitlin Hill, with 14 and 12 points respectively. Hill also had five rebounds.

(Courtesy: AHSAA)