Loachapoka falls to Spring Garden in 1A Final Four, 40-28

Spring Garden (31-3) downed Loachapoka 40-28 Monday in the Class 1A girls’ semifinals to clinch a berth in the AHSAA Class 1A girls’ state championship game scheduled for Thursday.More >>
Georgiana (30-3) jumped out to 24-7 lead in the first quarter Monday morning and rolled to an 80-58 victory over R.A. Hubbard (27-7) in the opening game of the AHSAA Class 1A Boys’ State Basketball Tournament at the BJCC Legacy Arena.More >>
Bid the Winter Olympics a fond farewell with the U.S. athletes and their 23 medals.More >>
Bank records and other expense reports that are part of a federal probe into college basketball list a wide range of impermissible payments from agents to at least two dozen players or their relatives, according to documents obtained by Yahoo Sports.More >>
The St. James Girls Basketball team is preparing for its first final four appearance since 1990.More >>
Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl has been selected as a semifinalist for the Werner Ladder Naismith Men’s College Coach of the Year, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Friday.More >>
Freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy made a public display of affection for his boyfriend this time that he was too scared to make after winning silver four years ago.More >>
Alabama head football coach Nick Saban announced Thursday the addition of Dan Enos and Craig Kuligowski to the Crimson Tide coaching staff. Enos will serve as an associate head coach and quarterbacks coach for the Tide, while Kuligowski will be an associate head coach and coach the defensive line.More >>
Media Days kickoff July 16 from Atlanta's College Football Hall of Fame and Alabama head coach Nick Saban will speak on day three and Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn on day four.More >>
Officials suspended the game with 13:03 left in the second half with Seton Hall leading Providence 56-47.More >>