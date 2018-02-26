School security teams proposed under Alabama legislation

The Senate Judiciary Committee has advanced a bill aimed at getting more oversight for hundreds of faith-based day cares that go uninspected by the state.More >>
The Senate Judiciary Committee has advanced a bill aimed at getting more oversight for hundreds of faith-based day cares that go uninspected by the state.More >>
Imagine a neighborhood watch approach to school security. That is the idea behind legislation being pushed by Alabama state Rep. Allen Farley’s, which would allow schools to work with local law enforcement to create a trained school security program.More >>
Imagine a neighborhood watch approach to school security. That is the idea behind legislation being pushed by Alabama state Rep. Allen Farley’s, which would allow schools to work with local law enforcement to create a trained school security program.More >>
An Alabama lawmaker says the state should raise the minimum age to buy an AR-15, or similar weapon, to 21.More >>
An Alabama lawmaker says the state should raise the minimum age to buy an AR-15, or similar weapon, to 21.More >>
Senate lawmakers unanimously approved the nitrogen asphyxiation bill Thursday, sending the bill to the house.More >>
Senate lawmakers unanimously approved the nitrogen asphyxiation bill Thursday, sending the bill to the house.More >>
Two bills which would lessen the penalties for the possession of small amounts of marijuana were in committee Wednesday.More >>
Two bills which would lessen the penalties for the possession of small amounts of marijuana were in committee Wednesday.More >>
The Alabama Senate has approved a state general fund budget that gives additional money to the state prison system to try to comply with a court order to overhaul mental health care to inmates.More >>
The Alabama Senate has approved a state general fund budget that gives additional money to the state prison system to try to comply with a court order to overhaul mental health care to inmates.More >>
An Alabama lawmaker wants to allow the state's teachers to carry guns in school following a deadly school shooting in Florida last week.More >>
An Alabama lawmaker wants to allow the state's teachers to carry guns in school following a deadly school shooting in Florida last week.More >>
Alabama lawmakers this session could consider an overhaul of the state's juvenile justice system.More >>
Alabama lawmakers this session could consider an overhaul of the state's juvenile justice system.More >>
Statehouse rules allow for lawmakers to vote from other legislators' machines, even if no one is there. That is unless Rule 32 is invoked.More >>
Statehouse rules allow for lawmakers to vote from other legislators' machines, even if no one is there. That is unless Rule 32 is invoked.More >>