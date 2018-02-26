Knight, Burkette prepare for District 26 runoff election Tuesday

Some voters in Montgomery will be going to the polls Tuesday to pick a democrat to run in the District 26 state senate race.

That's the seat formerly occupied by Quinton Ross, who is now the president of Alabama State University. Neither John Knight nor David Burkette got enough votes to win the primary so they face off in a run-off Tuesday.

During the primary election for Senate district 26 back on Dec. 12 Knight pulled 36 percent to Burkette's 27 percent. The Monday before voters head back to the polls both candidates spent much of the day canvasing neighborhoods and making calls to registered voters.

City councilman and educator "Coach" David Burkette, is ready to take his experience in city government to a state level.

"New faces and new blood pumping into the legislature are sorely needed. I am transparent, visible, and I want to offer the people unity,” said Burkette.

Since 1993, John Knight has served in the Alabama House of Representatives, he believes in the Senate he will be more effective.

"We need someone that is proven, Someone who understands the senate, and someone who is going to work to make a difference here in Montgomery. I have a proven record of doing that,” said John Knight.

Issues like education, prison reform, and economic development top both of the candidates priority list if elected. The winner of the runoff election will face Republican Darrell "DJ" Johnson in the general election on May 15.

