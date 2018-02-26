Information ahead of basketball state championship games in Birmingham

Fourteen men's and women's high school basketball teams from across Alabama will play in state championship games Thursday through Saturday in Birmingham, and city leaders would like those attending to have some information ahead of time.

The teams will play at the Legacy Arena at the BJCC in downtown Birmingham. Leaders suggest leaving for the games early as crowds are expected and there is work being done on Interstate 59, closing some exits.

DIRECTIONS

FROM ATLANTA / GADSDEN

Take the 22nd Street exit from I-20/59 West (125). At the bottom of the ramp, continue straight across 22nd Street. At the next intersection, take a right on to Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd North. The Sheraton Birmingham Hotel and Medical Forum will be on your right, and the Arena is on your left.

FROM US HWY 280

Take the Carraway Blvd Exit. At the second light, take a left on to Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd North. Travel four blocks and the arena will be located on your left.

FROM HUNTSVILLE / MONTGOMERY / TUSCALOOSA

At the downtown interchange of I-20/59 and I-65, take I-20/59 East to Atlanta/ Gadsden. Take the 17th Street Exit (125A). At the first light, take a left on to 8th Avenue. Then take a left on to 19th Street. Travel under the interstate overpass and the Arena is on the right side of the street.

PARKING

PUBLIC PARKING (MAP)

The areas marked in light blue below are available paid public parking lots surrounding the BJCC. The two parking decks are also available for paid public parking.

TEAM BUS PARKING (MAP)

All team buses will park in the back of the 19th Street lot as indicated by the red circle on the map Overflow team bus parking is shown in the top right corner of the map.

HANDICAP PARKING (MAP)

Handicap parking is located in various lots around the BJCC.

PROHIBITED ITEMS

The following items are not permitted into the arena:

Oversized bags, backpacks, and purses over 14” x 14”

Video Recorders

Outside food and/or drink

Weapons

Coolers

Umbrellas

Artificial noisemakers (bells, horns, whistles, cow bells, etc.)

Strollers

Computers

Flags/Banners on poles

Tripods

Drones of any kind

Any other items deemed inappropriate, hazardous, or unsafe by venue personnel

The Legacy Arena also has a clear bag policy.

