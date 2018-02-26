Samson punches ticket to 2A title game with 64-43 win over Phil Campbell

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AHSAA) – Samson High School downed Phil Campbell 64-43 Monday afternoon a the BJCC Legacy Arena to clinch a berth in the AHSAA Class 2A Girls’ State Tournament championship game for the second time in three seasons. The 96th annual AHSAA State Basketball Finals tournament tipped off Monday morning and will continue through Saturday at the Legacy Arena. This year’s tourney is the 25th since the AHSAA moved the championships to Birmingham in 1994.

The Tigers (30-3) of Coach Chad McKnight outscored the Bobcats 21-11 in the second quarter to take a 36-25 lead at halftime. Coach Craig Thomas’ girls clawed back in the third quarter to close the game to six points before Samson closed strong outscoring Phil Campbell 17-4 in the final period.

Senior LaTascya Duff scored 23 points and her twin sister LaTora Duff added 14 to lead the Tigers. Kaitlyn McKnight added 10 points. Diamonique Williams had seven points and 11 rebounds and LaTascya Duff also had 11 boards, five steals and made three 3-point goals. Samson finished 9-of-17 (52.9%) on threes and was 7-of-8 at the foul line.

Chloe Roberson led Phil Campbell (27-6) with 18 points and eight rebounds. Abby Davis and Darby Elliott added six points each.

Samson won the state titles in 2006, 2007 and 2016.



