Bailey gets a sweet treat during week 17

The weather was warm last week, so Service Dogs Alabama and WSFA puppy, Bailey, visited Nancy’s Italian Ice for a cool treat.

Bailey enjoyed a cool puppy treat while demonstrating good manners to Dorie Autrey, owner of Nancy’s. Autrey said, “Bailey is so well behaved and so sweet. She is going to be a life changer for someone one day.”

Bailey has really been focusing on her public access training during week 17. She has been to a few stores and has received many compliments on how well she is doing.

Nine beautiful new Labrador Retriever puppies were born at the Service Dogs Alabama Training Complex, so of course, Bailey had to go welcome them into the world of becoming a service dog.

To learn more about Service Dogs Alabama, click this link.

In her spare time, playing in the backyard with her friend Dallas, a German Shepherd, is one of Bailey’s favorite things to do. Bailey has also lost some of her baby teeth, so chewing on her Nylabones is still a big part of her day.

Check next week to see what Bailey is doing and where she has been!

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.