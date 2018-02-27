Eric: Terrific weather for Tuesday

Despite the chill, there's little to complain about Tuesday's weather (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Despite the chill of the morning, there's little to complain about with our Tuesday forecast. The only legitimate complaint? The lovely weather won't last long.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies will allow highs to surge into the lower 70s by afternoon. For late February, this is about as good as it gets.

WEDNESDAY: Overnight tonight, clouds will be on the increase with a few showers developing. Those isolated showers will stick around through much of the day tomorrow. As the front lifts northward, southerly winds will take temperatures into the upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Rain chances will ramp up Thursday as the cold front inches closer. I'm still not seeing anything that jumps off the page with regard to severe weather. We'll continue to monitor trends for any changes in this regard, but right now we'll maintain a severe weather-free setup.

WONDERFUL WEEKEND: Sunshine and more seasonable air returns Friday and into what should be a picture perfect weekend.

