Third arrest in a week over Covington County school threats

Another juvenile has been taken into custody in Covington County after a threat to a school was made using social media, the third in less than a week.

According to the Covington County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday around 8 p.m. deputies were called to a home in Gantt after a student received a message on Instagram threatening Straughn School.

After talking to the student, deputies went to a residence on Harbor Drive to speak with the juvenile who allegedly sent the message. Investigators say after talking with that juvenile, he confessed to deputies that he had sent the message.

Deputies contacted the Department of Youth Services, which then charged the 16-year-old suspect. He was then transported to the Diversion Center in Dothan. The case remains under investigation.

In a separate case earlier Monday, a 12-year-old was taken into custody and transported to the Department of Youth Services after posting an alleged threat against Red Level Schools on Facebook.

And a 12-year-old girl who apparently did not want to go to school was arrested after making up a threatening post about two schools that she showed to her mother. While it was never posted online, the child was arrested after her mother filed what was a false report to police.

Gone are the days when investigators would check out the threats on a Monday morning if they happened over the weekend. Nowadays investigators act with a sense of urgency once they receive a tip.

Sheriff Dennis Meeks says children are not understanding the consequences of their social media posts, even if they don’t mean it. Meeks blames much of this on lack of discipline at home.

