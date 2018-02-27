Defendant in Elmore County rape, burglary case gets 50 years

Chase Hughes, the man at the center of a high-profile Elmore County rape and burglary case, has been sentenced to 50 years.

On Tuesday, Circuit Judge Ben Fuller sentenced Hughes to serve 35 years for the charge of first-degree rape and 15 years for the charge of second-degree burglary, both of which will run consecutively.

Before handing down the sentence, Fuller spoke candidly to Hughes saying in part that he believes he is a dangerous man.

Hughes was found guilty of both charges in January.

“In 22 years of doing this, you take the cake,” Fuller said. “You are a bad guy and I’m really sorry for your mom....I think you are a narcissist and sociopath and I do think you are a dangerous man,”

Hughes also tearfully spoke to his victims, apologizing for bringing them under the circumstances and posing, “such a burden”.

“If I can take any pain away I would,” Hughes said.

Investigator Bill Wilson said there were far more victims than the one connected to the criminal charges.

Chief Deputy District Attorney C.J. Robinson added that if the investigation had not been launched when it did, somebody would have been dead and it would have likely been the victim.

