Day 2: Investigators ahead of schedule in Kegley search

Day 2 has begun for the search for evidence in the Traci Kegley case (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Kegley’s parents, have relentlessly searched for their daughter following her disappearance. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The massive search effort to solve the decades-old cold case of Traci Kegley is wrapping up its second day in the Friendship Community of Elmore County.

Hundreds of law enforcement officers and search team members spent Tuesday looking for evidence in one of the county’s most high-profile missing persons cases.

Traci Kegley disappeared on April 26, 1998. Her vehicle was found with her young child still inside but the 30-year-old woman has never been seen since. Foul play is suspected.

Investigators say they are ahead of schedule in their search of 300 acres that have never been probed in connection with the case. The day saw little traffic at the command post where media have been stationed. That means much of the activity has been focused on the search area.

More than two dozen highly trained and certified K-9 teams finished their portion of the search Tuesday, including Message, a certified human remains cadaver dog. Message can detect remains on land or water with the later being his specialty.

Wednesday, Day No. 3, will transition strictly to a foot search.

When asked for specific details on what is happening at the search site, information was tightly guarded. We do know the search warrant was only granted for a week.

On Monday, the teams began a systematic search, combing through a combined total area equivalent to 450 miles. It's not yet clear how much ground Tuesday's search covered.

Authorities are still asking for the public's help. Anyone with information on the disappearance of Traci Kegley is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.

