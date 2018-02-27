Day 2: Investigators ahead of schedule in Kegley search

Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.More >>
Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.More >>
The man who swore to uphold the law as chief of police in Lumberton appears to break it, in front of a camera. WDAM has obtained video that allegedly shows Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt smoking what he implies to be marijuana. On Monday, Feb. 19, it was reported that the Lumberton Police Department said Chief Shane Flynt had submitted his resignation and that Phillip Ducksworth was serving as the interim police chief. According to ...More >>
The man who swore to uphold the law as chief of police in Lumberton appears to break it, in front of a camera. WDAM has obtained video that allegedly shows Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt smoking what he implies to be marijuana. On Monday, Feb. 19, it was reported that the Lumberton Police Department said Chief Shane Flynt had submitted his resignation and that Phillip Ducksworth was serving as the interim police chief. According to ...More >>
As a mother, Bonnie Orr knows all about hard work.More >>
As a mother, Bonnie Orr knows all about hard work.More >>
Police and medical crews have responded to the Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, near the Pentagon and Arlington National Cemetery.More >>
Police and medical crews have responded to the Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, near the Pentagon and Arlington National Cemetery.More >>
The NAACP has filed a race discrimination lawsuit against the City of Myrtle Beach and the Myrtle Beach Police Department, claiming discrimination against African-American tourists during Memorial Day Bikefest, also known as "Black Bike Week."More >>
The NAACP has filed a race discrimination lawsuit against the City of Myrtle Beach and the Myrtle Beach Police Department, claiming discrimination against African-American tourists during Memorial Day Bikefest, also known as "Black Bike Week."More >>
Officials said Jared Kushner has been stripped of his access to the nation’s top secrets following a downgrade in his security clearance.More >>
Officials said Jared Kushner has been stripped of his access to the nation’s top secrets following a downgrade in his security clearance.More >>
Alabama dog owners will now face harsh fines or prison time if their animal injures or kills another person.More >>
Alabama dog owners will now face harsh fines or prison time if their animal injures or kills another person.More >>
The Alabama Senate has approved a bill aimed at allowing the Ten Commandments to be displayed in schools and government buildings despite criticisms that it was an unconstitutional establishment of religion.More >>
The Alabama Senate has approved a bill aimed at allowing the Ten Commandments to be displayed in schools and government buildings despite criticisms that it was an unconstitutional establishment of religion.More >>
Neither John Knight nor David Burkette got enough votes to win the primary, so they went to a runoff.More >>
Neither John Knight nor David Burkette got enough votes to win the primary, so they went to a runoff.More >>
A federal judge in San Diego who was taunted by Donald Trump during the presidential campaign has sided with the president on a challenge to building a border wall with Mexico.More >>
A federal judge in San Diego who was taunted by Donald Trump during the presidential campaign has sided with the president on a challenge to building a border wall with Mexico.More >>