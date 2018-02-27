Day 2: Investigators ahead of schedule in Kegley search - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Day 2: Investigators ahead of schedule in Kegley search

Kegley’s parents, have relentlessly searched for their daughter following her disappearance. (Source: WSFA 12 News) Kegley’s parents, have relentlessly searched for their daughter following her disappearance. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Day 2 has begun for the search for evidence in the Traci Kegley case (Source: WSFA 12 News) Day 2 has begun for the search for evidence in the Traci Kegley case (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Traci Kegley has been missing since 1998. (Source: Kegley family) Traci Kegley has been missing since 1998. (Source: Kegley family)
ELMORE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) -

The massive search effort to solve the decades-old cold case of Traci Kegley is wrapping up its second day in the Friendship Community of Elmore County. 

Hundreds of law enforcement officers and search team members spent Tuesday looking for evidence in one of the county’s most high-profile missing persons cases.

Traci Kegley disappeared on April 26, 1998. Her vehicle was found with her young child still inside but the 30-year-old woman has never been seen since. Foul play is suspected.

Investigators say they are ahead of schedule in their search of 300 acres that have never been probed in connection with the case. The day saw little traffic at the command post where media have been stationed. That means much of the activity has been focused on the search area.

More than two dozen highly trained and certified K-9 teams finished their portion of the search Tuesday, including Message, a certified human remains cadaver dog. Message can detect remains on land or water with the later being his specialty. 

Wednesday, Day No. 3, will transition strictly to a foot search.

When asked for specific details on what is happening at the search site, information was tightly guarded. We do know the search warrant was only granted for a week.

[SLIDESHOW: Alabama's Missing]

On Monday, the teams began a systematic searchcombing through a combined total area equivalent to 450 miles. It's not yet clear how much ground Tuesday's search covered.

Authorities are still asking for the public's help. Anyone with information on the disappearance of Traci Kegley is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Federal agents raid doctor's office and suspected 'pill mill'

    Federal agents raid doctor's office and suspected 'pill mill'

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 2:04 PM EST2018-02-27 19:04:14 GMT
    Tuesday, February 27 2018 6:07 PM EST2018-02-27 23:07:52 GMT

    Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.

    More >>

    Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    Video allegedly shows MS police chief smoking weed

    Video allegedly shows MS police chief smoking weed

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 8:28 PM EST2018-02-28 01:28:51 GMT
    WDAM has obtained video that allegedly shows Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt smoking what he implies to be marijuana. (Photo source: viewer submitted)WDAM has obtained video that allegedly shows Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt smoking what he implies to be marijuana. (Photo source: viewer submitted)

    The man who swore to uphold the law as chief of police in Lumberton appears to break it, in front of a camera.  WDAM has obtained video that allegedly shows Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt smoking what he implies to be marijuana.  On Monday, Feb. 19, it was reported that the Lumberton Police Department said Chief Shane Flynt had submitted his resignation and that Phillip Ducksworth was serving as the interim police chief. According to ...

    More >>

    The man who swore to uphold the law as chief of police in Lumberton appears to break it, in front of a camera.  WDAM has obtained video that allegedly shows Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt smoking what he implies to be marijuana.  On Monday, Feb. 19, it was reported that the Lumberton Police Department said Chief Shane Flynt had submitted his resignation and that Phillip Ducksworth was serving as the interim police chief. According to ...

    More >>

  • CTX woman who lost limbs due to flu shares story of survival

    CTX woman who lost limbs due to flu shares story of survival

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 6:45 PM EST2018-02-27 23:45:45 GMT
    (Source: Bonnie Orr)(Source: Bonnie Orr)

    As a mother, Bonnie Orr knows all about hard work. 

    More >>

    As a mother, Bonnie Orr knows all about hard work. 

    More >>
    •   

  • NewsMore>>

  • Kushner's security clearance downgraded

    Kushner's security clearance downgraded

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 5:17 PM EST2018-02-27 22:17:06 GMT
    Tuesday, February 27 2018 10:29 PM EST2018-02-28 03:29:07 GMT
    The interim security clearance of Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, was downgraded last week. (Source: CNN/Pool)The interim security clearance of Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, was downgraded last week. (Source: CNN/Pool)

    Officials said Jared Kushner has been stripped of his access to the nation’s top secrets following a downgrade in his security clearance.

    More >>

    Officials said Jared Kushner has been stripped of his access to the nation’s top secrets following a downgrade in his security clearance.

    More >>

  • Dangerous dog owners will face criminal penalty in Alabama

    Dangerous dog owners will face criminal penalty in Alabama

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 9:47 PM EST2018-02-28 02:47:39 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Alabama dog owners will now face harsh fines or prison time if their animal injures or kills another person.

    More >>

    Alabama dog owners will now face harsh fines or prison time if their animal injures or kills another person.

    More >>

  • Senate approves Ten Commandments bill

    Senate approves Ten Commandments bill

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 7:50 PM EST2018-02-28 00:50:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    The Alabama Senate has approved a bill aimed at allowing the Ten Commandments to be displayed in schools and government buildings despite criticisms that it was an unconstitutional establishment of religion.

    More >>

    The Alabama Senate has approved a bill aimed at allowing the Ten Commandments to be displayed in schools and government buildings despite criticisms that it was an unconstitutional establishment of religion.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly