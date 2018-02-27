Day 2: Search in Traci Kegley case continues

Day 2 has begun for the search for evidence in the Traci Kegley case (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Kegley’s parents, have relentlessly searched for their daughter following her disappearance. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Hundreds of law enforcement officers and search team members are in their second day of a massive search for evidence tied to one of Elmore County’s most high-profile missing persons cases.

Traci Kegley disappeared on April 26, 1998. Her vehicle was found with her young child still inside. Kegley, then 30, has never been seen since.

On Monday, the teams began a systematic search of more than 300 acres that have never been looked at in connection to the case. Before the day was over, they'd combed through a combined total area equivalent to 450 miles and called the day a success.

Tuesday, they're back on the search with cadaver dogs, drones, and searches on foot.

We'll bring you any developments from our crews at the command center as they become available.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.