Editorial: Ping pong fun for a good cause

Renascence is a non-profit organization here in Montgomery that assists men recently released on probation or parole for non-violent offenses to successfully reintegrate into the community.

Renascence is more than a halfway house, it's a fresh start and a new life for these men. The lack of a willing support network is the main obstacle to beginning a successful, productive transition back into society.

Renascence can accommodate up to fourteen men at a time, each staying for a period of six months to a year. While they are there, resident members are required to work or attend school and pay rent. They are being given a second chance.

Renascence is hosting their biggest fundraiser this weekend with their annual ping pong tournament at the Alcazar Center. This a worthy cause that we here at WSFA are helping to promote.

Dust off your paddle and sign up for the fun. It is fun for everyone. For more information, click this link.

Ping pong tourney today, Olympic games in 2020.

