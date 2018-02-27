Car hits east Montgomery restaurant

First responders speak with a person in the parking lot of Taziki's restaurant in Montgomery after a vehicle hit the building. (Source: WSFA 12 News viewer)

Montgomery police and fire medics responded to a call Monday night of a vehicle hitting a building in the 2500 block of Berryhill Road.

Police confirmed there were no serious injuries in the collision and the cause remains under investigation.

While the police department would not identify the specific business, Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe confirmed on social media that they "took a little car hit last night..."

Damage to the building appeared to be light. The vehicle did not enter the restaurant.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.